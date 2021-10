Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara for Tuesday's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Jones missed Saturday's win against Watford with an injury picked up on England Under-21s duty and, although he has returned to training, he has not travelled to Madrid.

Meanwhile, Spain midfielder Thiago also remains sidelined with a calf problem.

The Reds are top of Group B with two wins from two.

Pick and share your Liverpool XI here