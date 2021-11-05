Benitez on confidence, patience & Conte

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafael Benitez has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game with Tottenham on Sunday.

The key lines from the Everton boss:

After Premier League defeats to West Ham, Watford and Wolves, Benitez admits his players' confidence has been affected. “I remind them of the positives, we were doing so well but it was difficult to keep the momentum as we have injuries";

The manager insists he has the right squad to get back to winning ways but knows it will take time, explaining “nobody wants to lose, especially three in a row. I am convinced we will get back to it not because I have to say it in an interview but because I see how the players are working. Rome wasn’t built in one day";

On facing Tottenham under their new boss, Antonio Conte, Benitez said: “His teams are aggressive. Juventus and Chelsea are one of the best in their countries so they have to go for the title so he is competitive and wants to win";

Lucas Digne has returned to training and is available but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes remain unavailable.

