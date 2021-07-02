It has been a busy day at Manchester United in the goalkeeping department.

The arrival of Tom Heaton on a two-year deal, with the option of an additional 12 months, and a season-long contract extension for Lee Grant means there are now four senior keepers at Old Trafford.

It feels like one too many, which inevitably brings the futures of David de Gea and Dean Henderson into question.

Both have long-term contracts but both are also part of the international scene with Spain and England.

De Gea is still at the Euros and Henderson would have been if injury had not ruled him out on the eve of the tournament.

It looks like manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make as the present situation appears unsustainable.