Ilkay Gundogan: He was outstanding for City last season and looks like he has another important role to play to ensure his team not only retain the title, but lift the elusive Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus: The Brazilian adds another goal and assist against Arsenal to his early-season tally while trying to convince Pep Guardiola he should be the man leading the line for Manchester City after the departure of Sergio Aguero.

Ferran Torres: Scored two goals against Arsenal without breaking sweat, but what did the Gunners expect with a back three of Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers?

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week