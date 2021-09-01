Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

This transfer window may be more about who stayed rather than who arrived at or left Amex Stadium. Ben White’s sale to Arsenal was good business but Yves Bissouma staying is hugely significant. A new extended deal could be around the corner for the key midfielder.

The arrival of Marc Cucurella from Getafe on deadline day for around £15m was expected and welcome. Another option on the left side to provide balance allows Graham Potter more flexibility but some Albion fans will once again be disappointed the club has not brought in a new striking option.

The Seagulls head coach has previously said there is no guarantee of a ‘silver bullet’ up front but some parts of the fanbase feel a freshen up is required. The club did sign one forward, Abdallah Sima from Slavia Prague, but promptly loaned the 20-year-old to Stoke.

In fact, two forwards departed. Andi Zeqiri was one of several fringe players to leave, joining Augsburg on loan. Some loan signings may return, some may never play for the club, but the Albion will stick to their strategy.

It was a shame for many that things didn’t work out for striker Percy Tau, who made a permanent move to Egyptian side Al Ahly. Some feel he never got a chance.

Across the summer the squad has been trimmed, the wage bill has been reduced and the books are being balanced. That may not be enough for some but one person who will just keep calm and carry on is Graham Potter. The head coach has many admirers and if he leads the side to a higher position in the table with minimal investment his top-flight credentials will be enhanced even further.