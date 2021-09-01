Ameer Khan, BBC Sport

It was a great deadline day for West Ham - starting with the signing of Nikola Vlasic, the versatile attacking midfielder who also has the ability to play as a striker.

Also the loan signing of Alex Kral will provide cover for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park - and, if he's anything like his Czech compatriots, he will become a crowd favourite in no time.

Combined with the earlier transfers of Alphonse Areola and Kurt Zouma and West Ham have had a wonderful transfer window.