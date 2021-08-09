Alex Howell, BBC Sport

There have been multiple reports circling on Twitter that Santos winger Arthur Gomes is on his way to Burnley.

However, sources have said not to get excited about them. Whether that means he isn't going to sign or isn't planned to be used in the first team is not clear.

In the past 24 hours he has followed and unfollowed Burnley on Instagram. The club he was on loan at, Atletico Goianiense, have also confirmed that his release clause has been triggered by a foreign club.

And, to add a bit more intrigue into this, it's also been reported that he's managed by Neymar's father.

Whatever happens I don't think this is the last bit of information we will see on this story.