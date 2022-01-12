Arteta on 'binning' Forest loss, transfer targets and Nketiah future
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Liverpool on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He is keen to put the defeat at Nottingham Forest behind him: "We were all extremely disappointed and upset after the game. We have to throw it in the bin and move on."
On the importance of this semi-final and Sunday’s game with Spurs: "We know the impact matches these matches will have on our season. Losing at Forest was a big lesson for us."
Substituting Nuno Tavares at half-time against Forest "left a bad taste", with Arteta adding: "It’s not pleasant to make those decisions. But you take them the right way and become a better player."
Arteta refused to discuss individual players, such as Dusan Vlahovic, but believes top players want to come to Arsenal: "Historically, this club has targeted the best players in the world and they have always been attracted to Arsenal. That situation hasn’t changed."
On the future of Eddie Nketiah: "He is our player and he is going to stay with us."