Greenwood adds to Leeds injury woes

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood is the latest victim as the club’s injury crisis deepens.

The 19-year-old, who made his first start for the Whites in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at West Ham, has posted on Instagram, external to say he picked up the unspecified problem at London Stadium.

It means all of United’s strikers are on the sidelines, with Patrick Bamford (hip), Rodrigo (heel) Joe Gelhardt (ankle) and Tyler Roberts (calf) also out.

Add to that midfielder Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper (both hamstring), along with injuries to Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad is looking extremely stretched for Sunday’s Premier League trip to the Hammers, for which defender Diego Llorente is suspended. It is hoped that left-back Junior Firpo has recovered from the dizziness which saw him substituted in the second half on Sunday.