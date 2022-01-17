'Carroll would probably be a back-up option for Burnley'

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Andy Carroll after his short-term deal at Reading ended on Saturday, but the Telegraph's Luke Edwards thinks the 33-year-old would only be a back-up option for Sean Dyche's side.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "I didn’t think I’d be talking about Andy Carroll in this transfer window, I have to say.

"I’m kind of happy for him that Carroll is getting talked about. I’m also surprised that he has never played for Burnley before and Sean Dyche. That just seems like a natural fit.

"Burnley are in the search for a striker. I’m not sure how much money they have actually got. There will be a short-termism to it and they could offer Andy Carroll maybe an 18-month deal probably comfortably on more money than he was on at Reading.

"I think for Burnley he would probably be a back-up option really to see if they can get anyone else."

