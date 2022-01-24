Manchester United have won 21 of their 26 Premier League home games against West Ham (D3 L2) and are unbeaten in their last 14 against them at Old Trafford since a 1-0 loss in May 2007.

David Moyes has never won an away Premier League match against the Red Devils in 15 attempts (D4 L11), with only Harry Redknapp managing as many away games at Old Trafford without winning in the Premier League era (15 games).

West Ham have lost four of their past seven away games in the Premier League (W2 D1), one more than they’d lost in their previous 17 on the road in the competition (W10 D4 L3).

United have only lost once in their past 10 Premier League games (W6 D3), and have kept their first clean sheet in the competition in six matches.