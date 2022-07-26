Sligo fail to increase capacity for Well game

Irish side Sligo Rovers have failed in their efforts to increase their home capacity for their Europa Conference League second-leg qualifier with Motherwell.

A sell-out crowd will watch on at The Showgrounds. Around 300 travelling Well fans will be in attendance, with more expected to travel.

Sligo explored to possibility of adding temporary seating to increase capacity to 4,500, but in a statement said: "It has proved to be logistically impossible."