Two Arsenal debutants make Garth's team of the week

Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and there are a pair of Arsenal players making their debuts for the club that feature...

William Saliba

This was an impressive start to the season for Frenchman Saliba. The challenge on Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in the box early in the second half spoke volumes about the quality - and especially the timing of the defender's tackle.

Arsenal haven't looked convincing at centre-half since the days of Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown and Steve Bould. It is still early days, but Saliba looks like a proper defender. Palace, on the other hand, were far too wasteful in front of goal - a problem they must fix quickly.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian looked electric for much of the game against Palace. I often got the feeling the former Manchester City forward wasn't given the respect his talents deserved under Pep Guardiola.

However, under Mikel Arteta, it looks like the striker may have found a manager who not only believes in his abilities but also provides him with a golden opportunity to represent his country in the World Cup in November. I don't think he would have got that under Guardiola.

