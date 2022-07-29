We asked you for your thoughts on Leicester's lack of transfer business this summer and whether it's a cause for concern, or simply a reflection on the pre-existing team's talent.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: If key players stay fit it’ll be like we’ve made some big signings. But that’s a big if. It's disappointing that the club hasn’t made additions, as I think we will need them to compete around the European places.

Stephen: I'm optimistic as long as everyone stays fit and we keep everyone, then there’s no reason not to be. Last season we were decimated by injuries and still managed a top-half finish - which we can do again and possibly better. There is a lot of negativity and fickleness in football. You need to make the right signings and not just anyone.

Steven: Last season proved we needed fresh blood. If it wasn't for a good start then we would've been in a relegation battle. Considering the lack of transfers I can only see more of the same this season. I hope I'm wrong but I see Rodgers being the first managerial casualty of the Premier League.

Peter: A few seasons ago, I called Tottenham Hotspur not making any summer signings a mistake. We appear to be making the same mistake. The same squad, minus one quality loan signing in Lookman, I expected to do better. With many player contracts ending, no signings and no Europe, at the minute there is little to get excited about.

Abigail: I strongly believe that Rodgers has a plan. By not buying anyone, we have more time to focus on training and developing as a team, especially with the key members of our squad. Rodgers hasn’t failed us so far so I trust him.