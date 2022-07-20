Jesse Marsch says Leeds are "actively pursuing" striker and left-back targets as he prepares his side for a final pre-season friendly in Australia against Crystal Palace on Friday.

The Whites were after Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere, but Marsch has admitted he is having to turn his attentions elsewhere as the 21-year-old nears a move to AC Milan.

"It's been well-documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours," said Marsch. "It's not yet finished with him but we've also moved on to some other targets as we try to figure out who would be the best fit if, as we believe, he will not be available.

"As for left-back, we have a few different candidates and we're just trying to evaluate exactly where we are with the roster and what exactly we need."

First-choice left-back Junior Firpo has been ruled out of the start of the season after picking up an injury in a friendly against Blackpool.

