Man City v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record

Crystal Palace were one of four teams Manchester City failed to beat in the Premier League last season, and were the only side Pep Guardiola's men failed to score against.

Manchester City have only lost two of their past 54 league games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday - but both have come against Palace at Etihad Stadium.

The Eagles have taken seven points from their past four league matches at City, as many as they had in their previous 15 visits.