Man City v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record

Manchester City v Crystal Palace 24 Premier League games - Man City 14 wins, 46 goals and 14 clean sheets; Crystal Palace 4 wins, 16 goals and 5 clean sheets

  • Crystal Palace were one of four teams Manchester City failed to beat in the Premier League last season, and were the only side Pep Guardiola's men failed to score against.

  • Manchester City have only lost two of their past 54 league games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday - but both have come against Palace at Etihad Stadium.

  • The Eagles have taken seven points from their past four league matches at City, as many as they had in their previous 15 visits.

  • Manchester City have found themselves two goals behind in three of their past five Premier League matches - as many as in their previous 72 games - but didn't lose any of them.