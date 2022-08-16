Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and after helping Liverpool retrieve a point against Crystal Palace, Luis Diaz features.

Luis Diaz

It was the worst thing that could have happened to Darwin Nunez and the best thing that could have happened to Liverpool.

The altercation between Nunez and Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, which resulted in the striker's dismissal, only served to stimulate the Reds.

They went into another gear and lifted the crowd, who appealed for anything and everything.

It was always going to take something a bit special to cancel out Palace's goal, but Diaz provided just that.

Whether he can replace the potency, or match the goals, that Sadio Mane produced for Liverpool over the years remains to be seen.

Liverpool are definitely missing Mane.

