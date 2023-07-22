Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey

Jonny Evans' temporary return to Manchester United could become permanent.

The Northern Ireland international was training with his old club during pre-season to keep himself fit after his Leicester contract expired.

That turned into a short-term contract that allowed him to play in last Wednesday's friendly against Lyon and Tuesday's encounter with Wrexham in San Diego.

However, with uncertainty over the future of Harry Maguire, offering Evans a one-year deal has not been ruled out by manager Erik ten Hag.

Evans spent his entire career at United, making 198 appearances and winning three Premier League titles before leaving for West Brom in 2015.