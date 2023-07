St Johnstone made nearly £160,000 from releasing David Wotherspoon for the 2022 World Cup.

The former Saints midfielder represented Canada on the biggest stage back in November last year.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs, with the world governing body indicating the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

Scottish Premiership clubs pulled in a combined £1.66m.