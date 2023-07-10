A zoo in Sussex has named ten new Penguins after Brighton players and staff to celebrate the club's best ever top-flight season.

The Humboldt Penguins at Drusillas Park in Alfriston have been named De Zerbi, Steele, Webster, Dunk, March, Gross, Mitoma, Veltman, Enciso and Ferguson.

Albion fan and Drusillas visitor services manager Carla Lee came up with the idea to mark the Seagulls' historic campaign, and the club's website have confirmed De Zerbi is apparently already sharing his food with other penguins.

Lee said said: "The football club are a huge part of the local community and I am a massive Brighton fan.

"After the season the men’s team have had, what better way for us to honour them than by naming our new penguins after some of the squad.

"It was really difficult to narrow it down to the ten players, I felt like a coach having to pick their starting team!

"I wanted to honour the players who have played a big part, but Alexis Mac Allister had to be dropped after he left for Liverpool."