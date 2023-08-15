Rangers aim to 'silence the crowd'

BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis in Switzerland

Rangers manager Michael Beale said Rangers would "attack the game head on" in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Servette, and midfielder Ryan Jack echoed his manager's thoughts, saying: "We want to go and attack, kill the game off."

"When you're at Rangers, you always come up against top, top European sides that have a lot of fans and it's big atmospheres and obviously at Ibrox there's none better so obviously we're used to that," Jack added.

"It's the first time the stadium has been sold out in a number of years, so there's going be a lot of noise, but for us it's focus on the game and I'm sure if we play the way we can and we start the game well, then that that will silence the crowd.

"They're going to come, I would imagine, right out the traps. So, we just need to meet that, play our game and I'm sure that will be enough. We've had some great results over the years, so we need to use that experience."