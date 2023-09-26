Rangers boss needs cup win, says Miller

Manager Michael Beale must lift the Viaplay Cup and reach the Europa League knockout stages to save his Rangers career, reckons former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller, (Radio Clyde via Daily Record)

Plans to expand the capacity at Ibrox remain "high on our agenda", Rangers CEO James Bisgrove told a gathering of supporters. (Football Scotland)

Rangers have lined up Ligue 1 side Monaco for a B-team friendly at Ibrox on 7 October. (Scottish Sun)

