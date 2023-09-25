'Hearts lack pace and creativity'

Hearts' issues in forward areas stem from a lack of rhythm and creativity, says Edinburgh Evening News journalist Barry Anderson.

Steven Naismith's side have struggled for form in the early part of this season, and have scored just four goals in their six league games, the second-worst attacking record in the Scottish Premiership.

"I think you can see the issues," Anderson said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"There's not enough rhythm, enough flow, they're not scoring enough goals. They have plenty of the ball, but lack a creative force in the final third, and they lack a bit of pace up front."