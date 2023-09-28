Aston Villa v Brighton: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have won their last four Premier League games against Brighton, scoring two goals each time.

Brighton have won five of their first six Premier League games this season, reaching that total in half as many games as last season (12th game). The Seagulls last won six of their first seven league games in a season in 2015-16 in the Championship (W6 D1).

Villa are on a run of nine consecutive home Premier League wins, their best home winning league run since a 13-game spell between February and October 1983.

Only five players have more Premier League assists in 2023 than Brighton full-back Pervis Estupinan (8), who has three in five games this season. The Ecuadorian has created 47 chances in open play this calendar year, second only to Bruno Fernandes (74).