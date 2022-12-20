We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Jesse Marsch to snap up for Leeds.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Chris: Would love to see Leeds sign a player like Daichi Kamada. He is flying in the Champions League with Frankfurt but think the lure of the Premier League might help us entice him away. His high-intensity pressing would suit Leeds down to a tee.

George: I think that Kieran Tierney from Arsenal would be a great addition to the Leeds squad. He would bring a lot more pace to the squad and would fill the role as a left-back and, if needed, he could play right-back.

Stuart: We might do, could have, should have, maybe, let's wait, would have, nearly, got him, lost him, we're thinking about it, we're waiting for him, changed our minds, changed his mind... it's all about Leeds signing a left-back and a striker.