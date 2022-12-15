Hugo Bueno was full of praise for new manager Julen Lopetegui as Wolves returned from their training camp in Spain.

The 20-year-old acknowledged that the side are still working hard to adapt to the new style Lopetegui is attempting to implement but was confident that they will get there.

"We are working a lot on that, in every training session" he said.

"With our commitment and the tactics the coach said to us, we are in a good way, so the training sessions have been brilliant with all the players.

"We have to keep working like this and hopefully we can win the next game.

“The weather could be better, but the trip has been really, really good for us, for all the squad, to be together is always good. We are enjoying it a lot, we have another game on Wednesday, so we’re thinking of that one.”

Bueno was on target in Wolves' friendly win over Empoli and said: "I really enjoyed it a lot, to be honest. We were a little bit unlucky because we didn’t win it, but I think the team worked really, really hard and I’m happy to help the team with the goal as well.

"I remember I had the same action, the same ball before, and I didn’t shoot. I remember Diego [Costa] told me, ‘just shoot’, and the next one I was really happy because it went in."