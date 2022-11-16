Devlin learning from legend Cahill & eyeing World Cup impact

C﻿ammy Devlin has been tapping into the experience of Socceroos legend Tim Cahill in Qatar as the World Cup countdown continues.

M﻿idfielder Devlin is joined in the Australia squad by his Hearts team-mates Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles, with the Group D opener against defending champions France looming on Tuesday.

A﻿ustralia are preparing at their training base in Doha where 108-cap Cahill - who played at four World Cups - is the squad's head of delegation.

“Surreal to be here," Devlin told @Socceroos, external Twitter. "First one (training session) out the way. Good to be here with all the boys. Everyone is slowly arriving and coming together. It’s unreal.

“I had a chat with Timmy, just picking someone’s brain who has been at the top for so long. I met him earlier and any opportunity to learn off someone who’s been at the top, I’ll take with both hands.

“Legend of Australian football and I’m really happy to be around him, and just learning off him.

“Being here, I’m super happy to be selected and to enjoy the experience but like any player, you want to play.

“I’ll just do my best in every session, put my name there and fingers crossed I can get a game. Or all three would be unreal.”