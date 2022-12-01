Earlier kick-off for United v Hearts festive meeting

D﻿undee United's game with Hearts on Christmas Eve will kick off at 14:00 GMT - an hour earlier than scheduled - after the Tannadice club failed to have it moved to the previous day.

U﻿nited wanted it played on Friday, 23 December for "fan convenience", but say their request was rejected for "reasons beyond our control" after talks with Hearts, the SPFL and Police Scotland.

"We hope the amendment will make the match slightly easier for both sets of fans to attend what promises to be a festive cracker at Tannadice," United's statement added.