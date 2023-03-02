Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool need a "big atmosphere" against Manchester United on Sunday to help keep their top-four hopes alive.

The Netherlands defender scored in Wednesday's win over Wolves to move Liverpool within six points of the top four, with Jurgen Klopp's side having a game in hand over Tottenham.

Speaking to Premier League productions after the victory, he said: "An important win, so it’s time to recover and focus on the next one.

"Winning is the most important thing at this stage, especially in the situation we are. We try to fight each and every game and that’s what we did today and [it was] obviously a good performance and a well-deserved three points.

"I think we need a big atmosphere on Sunday. I think today obviously it was quite nervous and hopefully on Sunday we can get everyone in their best – including us, because we obviously have to do the hard work on the pitch against an in-form Man United.

"So, we will recover now and we will be ready for Sunday of course."