'It looked a nasty one' - Rodgers awaits Tielemans scan results

Brendan Rodgers is concerned for Youri Tielemans after the Belgium midfielder picked up a knock against Arsenal on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and played on after sustaining the injury but Rodgers revealed it looked "a nasty one".

"He showed real bravery," he said. "We're waiting on the scan results, which will come through today [Monday] but it doesn't look good."

Tielemans has been a mainstay in the Leicester side throughout much of Rodgers' tenure but has had indifferent form this season.

"He's a top-class player who has been brilliant in my time here," said Rodgers. "Not to have him available for a number of games [would not be ideal] but provides an opportunity for other players."