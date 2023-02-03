Nottingham Forest have made wise moves to strengthen their squad in January, says football expert James Horncastle.

Initially speaking about Keylor Navas on the Euro Leagues podcast, Horncastle highlighted how Steve Cooper exploited the lure of the Premier League to make some smart acquisitions.

"Forest have won the European Cup so are a big name in their own right but they are only just back in Premier League for the first time," he said. "For them to sign this calibre of player is remarkable."

As well as Keylor Navas, Forest picked up Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo from Brazilian title winners Palmeiras.

"They have been the best side in South America for a number of years now," he said. "And Forest have made some good signings.

"It shows the pulling power even a promoted side in the Premier League can have."

