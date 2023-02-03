Shelvey 'a striker's dream' - Wilson
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says Jonjo Shelvey's switch to Nottingham Forest exemplifies the "ruthless" nature of football.
The 30-year-old joined Forest on deadline day after losing his place under Eddie Howe and Wilson admits he was sad to see a player of Shelvey's quality leave St James' Park.
"He is an unbelievable ball-playing midfielder," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "He's a striker's dream because I knew when I made a run, he would see it and find a ball.
"Unfortunately, he's had a few injuries and things change. It was probably an opportunity he couldn't turn down but it is a ruthless game.
"Good luck to him."
Shelvey could make his Forest debut against Leeds at the City Ground on Sunday.
