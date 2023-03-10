Killie boss Derek McInnes has expressed his disappointment after his team were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by second tier Inverness on Friday night.

He said: "I'm really disappointed. I expected more from the team. We got off to a good start. I thought from there on in, we stopped playing. We got too complacent and made too many errors.

"I think the penalty's harsh. I think it gives Inverness a real lift and I thought they were far better than us in the first half on the back of that.

"There's not a great difference, as we saw tonight, in the levels between Inverness and teams at the top of the Championship... and my team.

"That's a fact. We can lose this game anyway, but we the biggest reason we lost this game is the team who wanted to win the game more, won it.

"I thought we should maybe have got a penalty, and these things are defining moments. I think there's a couple of main decision went against us tonight, but I have to say Inverness treated it like the cup tie it was and they deserved to win it."