Penney to drop for Well on Monday

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell expects Matt Penney's future at the club to become clearer on Monday.

The full-back has been on loan at Fir Park from English League One club Ipswich Town since the start of the campaign.

Talks were set to take place over the weekend regarding the 24-year-old.

"We are still speaking to him about it and that will get announced on Monday," Hammell said. "There still needs to be a bit of dialogue with them about him."

Hammell revealed that Motherwell are looking at bringing in further new signings before the end of the transfer window.

"We do still need to do a little bit of business in terms of competition," he added.

"New signings can give us good impact and good competition throughout the group."