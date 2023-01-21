Kilmarnock 1-0 Dumbarton: analysis

On the balance of play and chances created, Kilmarnock deserve to be in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. Jordan Jones' controlled volley in the 91st minute was worthy of winning the tie.

However, that does little to acknowledge what Dumbarton brought to the game at Rugby Park. Stevie Farrell's side lead League 2 and that in itself was enough to give Derek McInnes food for thought - that and having managed only single-goal wins over the Sons of the Rock in cup games when manager at Aberdeen.

As he expected, Dumbarton were well organised, with Gregor Buchanan and Stuart Carswell in the middle of defence heading, blocking and cajoling. Martin McNiff had a busy afternoon thanks to Daniel Armstrong's craft on the right wing and the 31-year-old defender might have created headlines himself had he not knocked a shot past Zach Hemming's post in the second half.

Armstrong tormented Dumbarton all afternoon and had a shot turned away by Brett Long as Killie pushed for a goal to avoid extra-time. It was fitting then that his cross created the goal via a headed clearance. It was sore on Dumbarton, who should go in to the remainder of their league season brimming with confidence.