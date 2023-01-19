Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on Casemiro's booking that means he will miss Sunday's game at Arsenal: "This game was important. Every game in the Premier League is a top game. Casemiro is obviously a really important player for us, and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now.

"But last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. We have a squad, so we have to fill that gap and make a proper plan. The squad have to fill it and make sure that there is a team. We already showed how to beat Arsenal."

On Michael Olise's late free-kick that denied United all three points at Crystal Palace: "Of course that's disappointing when in one unlucky moment you concede a goal like this and then there's no time anymore to go for the win."