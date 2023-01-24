'Gateshead and Yeovil eye Rangers' McPake'

National League clubs Gateshead and Yeovil are lining up moves for Rangers winger Josh McPake, who is currently on loan to Queen's Park, with the Ibrox club willing to let the 21-year-old leave this month on a permanent transfer. (Football Scotland), external

Belgium Under-21 head coach Jacky Mathijssen is worried he will have to drop Rangers target Nicolas Raskin unless the 21-year-old midfielder can find a way out of his limbo at Standard Liege, where he has not featured for two months after a fall out with team boss Ronny Deila. (Daily Record), external

Todd Cantwell, Rangers' new midfield signing from Norwich City, says he has chosen to wear number 13 as he does not believe it is unlucky and wants to make it a number Ibrox fans will remember. (The Herald), external

