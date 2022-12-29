'Doyle-Hayes and Balde close to Hibs exit'

English League One club Forest Green Rovers have had bids accepted for Hibernian 23-year-old Jake Doyle-Hayes and St Mirren 21-year-old Ethan Erhahon and have made contact with both midfielders. (Scottish Daily Express), external

While Hibs have had an offer from Forest Green Rovers for Jake Doyle-Hayes, fellow midfielder Joao Balde is set to cut short his season-long loan with League 2 side East Fife, with the 21-year-old making a permanent move to a Championship club. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs manager Lee Johnson plans to stamp his authority on his squad in January, saying that disappointing results are, in part, down to still having to play players he did not sign for the club and who perhaps do not work in his style or tactical formation. (Football Scotland), external

