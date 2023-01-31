United set for Souttar windfall of up to £3m

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United are in line for a windfall of up to £3m from Stoke City’s imminent sale of Harry Souttar.

The former Tannadice defender, who was a standout for Australia in the recent World Cup, is moving to Leicester City for a fee of £15m, with United in line to benefit from a significant sell-on clause.

That agreement isn’t purely based on a single percentage figure, but United are expecting around a fifth of the fee agreed with Leicester will eventually come back to them.

Born in Aberdeen, Souttar started his career at Celtic before moving on to Dundee United and then joining Stoke in 2016.

With brother John making his Scotland debut while at Hearts, before moving to Rangers, Harry opted to play his international football for Australia, where his mum Heather was born.

He played a big part in Australia’s progression from the group stage in Qatar and is now about to make a move to the English Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.