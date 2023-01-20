Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League at the halfway mark, 10 points from the Champions League places, with manager Graham Potter saying they have come through a "period of suffering" after beating Crystal Palace.

Chelsea fan and writer Daniel Childs joins Ben Croucher and Michael Brown on The Football News Show to discuss whether or not Graham Potter should be getting more out of Chelsea's expensively assembled squad.

Meanwhile, Dr Rob Wilson from Sheffield Hallam University breaks down the Financial Fair Play rules and outlines the risks the club are taking by signing players onto long-term contracts if they don't qualify for the Champions League.

Watch Friday's full episode of the Football News Show - all about Chelsea - on BBC iPlayer