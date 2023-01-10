Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

The possibility of a domestic treble is off the cards for Newcastle United, after crashing out of the FA Cup to League One Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. A tongue-in-cheek comment, of course, but Eddie Howe’s side are sitting third in the league with attention now turning to a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Magpies are eyeing up a first domestic semi-final spot in 18 years when they host Leicester. Howe has insisted he will field a full-strength side after making eight changes for the loss at Hillsborough. It was evident that at least one eye was on the League Cup last weekend with the big names rested.

In my opinion, there is more at stake than just a chance of being two games away from Wembley. Indeed, Newcastle have yet to play at the new Wembley in a cup competition (playing in the league while it was Tottenham's temporary home).

This week has huge implications for developing us into a club that is used to being in the latter stages of tournaments. The owners have made no secret of their aspirations to win titles in the next few years so the sooner the team can adapt their mentality and believe they are good enough the better.

With many big clubs already out, Newcastle are serious contenders. A sold-out home crowd certainly hopes so!