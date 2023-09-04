We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Burnley and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Burnley fans

Howard: Too early to be despondent. Burnley must keep playing attractive football whilst sharpening their possession as Spurs did. There's a long way to go. Keep the faith.

Bob: Early days I know but it’s the worst possible start for us. I just hope that we can improve quickly enough. Possibly a little too risky playing quite so many inexperienced youngsters at the same time?

Alan: No surprise. The team last season was adequate only because of the experienced players who came down with the club from the Premier League. They have now been jettisoned in favour of people who can run for long periods. It needs more than simply being fit to win games. Relegation is nailed on.

Tottenham fans

Harry: We finally have our attacking Spurs back. I literally cannot stress enough how wonderful it is to see us not sitting back and trying to absorb pressure when we start to lead games. We have the quality to put games to bed and that’s exactly what we did. Son finally firing. Maddison is an absolute gem, what a piece of business to acquire him.

Stephen: There are going to be blips along the way but all teams have them. This Spurs team look the complete unit. Son, Maddison and Bissouma look like they have played together for years rather than months. Long may it continue. Still got to master not giving that first goal away though, must start quicker.

David: Brilliant display. Great to have a manager who has such a connection in such a short period with the players and with the fans. This will only grow from here. Exciting times ahead.

Michael: It's always good when you win but, unlike wins in the past few seasons, I'm not left feeling disappointed in the manner of the win. Now it seems any one of our players can score because the attacking intent is there. We will concede goals but as long as we take some of the chances we create we will be in with a shout in most games.