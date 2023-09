Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of talk about Donny van de Beek but it does look as though he will end tonight still as a Manchester United player.

Galatasaray have been linked with Van de Beek and given Turkey's deadline remains open into the middle of September, that could offer an option for the Dutchman.

But, for now, barring an expected development, he is remaining at Old Trafford.

