In the latest episode of Football Firsts with Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney on BBC Sounds, the former top-flight strikers discuss some of the Premier League's most memorable red cards.

Defoe recalls a particularly famous incident involving his former West Ham team-mate, which occurred when Sheffield Wednesday beat Arsenal in 1998.

"The funniest red card has to be Paolo Di Canio's against Arsenal," he said. "When I think of Premier League history, there's been loads, but Paolo having the audacity to even push the referee just sums him up.

"The whole thing was crazy, Nigel Winterburn getting in Paolo's face, I played with Nigel at West Ham and I remember thinking 'why are you giving it out?'

"Then how the referee fell over, he sort of stumbled, it was mad."