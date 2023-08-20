Offiah 'buzzing' as Brighton loanee makes scoring debut

Odel Offiah "cannot wait until Thursday" for Heart of Midlothian to take on PAOK in Europa Conference League qualifying following a first senior goal that came just two days after arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and having rejected a late bid from Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old defender revealed that his famous uncle, former rugby league and rugby union player Martin Offiah, sent him a good luck message and said he is "looking out to see how I perform" in Scottish football.

That got off to a great start as he headed in Hearts' second in a 4-0 win over Partick Thistle to secure a place in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

"It couldn't have been much better - another goal maybe," he told BBC Scotland. "But I've never scored with a header in my life, so it was pretty crazy when it hit the back of the net.

"I'm buzzing to play, I'm buzzing to score and buzzing to play in front of the fans."

It was the atmosphere at Tynecastle as Hearts came from behind to beat Rosenborg on Thursday that helped persuade Offiah to join the Edinburgh club.

"The atmosphere was crazy," he said. "I was with my dad and I couldn't even hear what he was saying half the time.

"To play in Europe is the pinnacle of football and, when I heard they were playing European games, it was a no-brainer."

Offiah, who made his debut at right-back but views himself more as a centre-half, has made four first-team appearances for Brighton, with whom he signed a new contract before heading for Tynecastle.

"I've been in and around the first team for a bit and obviously it's a great experience, but it's just trying to get a taste of first-team football," he said.

"As I was leaving, they said get games under your belt and hopefully you can come back and fight for a place, so that's the plan - that's my goal."