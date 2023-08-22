Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport after Tottenham's win over Manchester United: "Spurs deservedly beat Manchester United 2-0, but was this Ange Postecoglou's magic or United's familiar weakness away from home again? Probably a bit of both.

"The energy of the brilliant Bissouma, the industry of Pape Matar Sarr (at 20-years-old) and combined with James Maddison also looking sprightly, highlighted a contrasting lack of youthful midfield vigour from United.

"Mason Mount has dynamism, but is not match fit yet. Around him, the world-class talents of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were simply out-run by their younger, fitter opponents. United's wingers Antony and Garnacho have yet to get into gear this season and their style isn't a great help when the engine room is backfiring anyway.

"Ange's big tactical ploy was to get both young full-backs, Destiny Udogie (20) and Pedro Porro (23) to become central midfielders when they had possession at the back. This is brave stuff, even Pep usually only allows one of his full-backs to step in there at a time! It worked, underlining Postecoglou already has 'buy-in' from the youngsters in the group.

"As for United, Rashford could well be in the form of his life, but you will not be able to tell if he doesn't get decent service up front. The quicker Rasmus Hojlund can get fit, allowing Marcus to play wider and deeper facing the goal, not with his back to it, the more likely they will make the top four."