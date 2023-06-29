We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Crystal Palace.

Here are your thoughts:

Jay: I can see Jesurun Rak-Sakyi having a big impact here next season. He's just had a superb campaign with Charlton in League One, finishing as their top scorer and their player of the season. I think he's able to provide attacking flair and pace down the flanks - and he reminds me of a young Wilfried Zaha. Massive potential and a definite gem on our hands.

Dave: Jes Rak-Sakyi will hopefully build through pre-season and get a go in the first team in 2023-24.

Jonny: I would love to see Joe Whitworth come through. He did very well on his Premier League debut last season. Our academy has been going from strength to strength, it’s only a matter of time until a star emerges.

George: Rak-Sakyi and Scott Banks had good loan spells at Charlton and Bradford last season, so I would love to see them both get a chance.

Sam: I'm hoping that Rak-Sakyi might be ready for a run at the first team. He's looked promising in the couple of appearances he has made for Palace, and was the standout performer for Charlton last season. It's a big step up to the Premier League, but it would be exciting to see him link up with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.