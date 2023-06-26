The numbers suggested for Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle are higher than the reality, says The Mail's northern reporter Craig Hope, who is confident a deal will be wrapped up early this week.

Tonali has undergone a medical for his switch to St James' Park and Hope is anticipating the Italy midfielder to be confirmed over the next few days, even if he will not have cost as much as had been reported.

"The numbers out of Italy are far higher than reality," Hope told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "That is more AC Milan trying to justify the sale of an immensely popular player, their vice captain.

"But we are very close to seeing it confirmed. It will probably be on Monday or Tuesday with a deal somewhere in the region of £50m plus add-ons."

Hope also explained that the arrival of the 23-year-old will not kickstart an avalanche of signings at Newcastle, although he is in a different bracket to those signed previously under the current ownership.

"They have been so smart with their recruitment," he said. "The model has been to identify continental talent, at a price lower than they think these players are worth.

"Financial Fair Play has forced them to go out and identify players like Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman while not spending huge amounts.

"With Tonali, he's still young and working with Eddie Howe, they probably think there is even more value to extract from him."

