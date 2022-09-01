Southampton could be one of the busiest clubs on transfer deadline day, with four signings desired at St Mary's.

There were suggestions on Wednesday that the Saints had won the race to land PSV winger Cody Gakpo and, while Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes they are the frontrunners, contrasting reports suggest he will be staying in the Netherlands.

"Southampton have been quiet this summer, but with the manager's future more secure now, they could be very active," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They want Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios from Manchester City, as well as Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal."

For more transfer deadline day gossip, check out the full podcast here