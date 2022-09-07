A﻿rteta on Tuchel, Smith Rowe and pursuing Europa League success

M﻿ikel Arteta has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to face FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday.

H﻿ere are the top lines from the Arsenal boss:

  • O﻿n the sacking of Thomas Tuchel by Chelsea Arteta said he was surprised and that managers must "enjoy" their day because "you never know what's coming".

  • He says Arsenal have a number of injuries for the match in Switzerland where they'll face "an opponent that is going to make life difficult for us".

  • E﻿mile Smith Rowe will not feature after suffering an injury in the warm down after the weekend defeat to Manchester United.

  • The Gunners' boss stressed he wants to maintain "momentum" and that the club will take the Europa League "very seriously".

  • Asked about Arsenal's last European trophy arriving in 1994, Arteta said he hoped he could be the man to "break that negative record".